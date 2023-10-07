CM Sukhu inaugurates science learning centre in Shimla for Rs 11 crore

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated a science learning centre here at a cost of Rs 11 crore, the government said.

Advertisment

The Centre for Science Learning and Creativity (CSLC) established near Shoghi in the suburbs of Shimla is equipped with 60 interactive science exhibits, thematic galleries and informatics displays, all housed within the institutional block, according to a statement issued here.

This state-of-the-art institution is a joint endeavour of the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

"Fully funded by the state government, the new centre would revolutionize science education, particularly for students hailing from rural backgrounds," the statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

Advertisment

He added that the foundation stone of the centre was laid in 2014 during the Congress regime.

The chief minister said the learning centre would kindle curiosity in the young minds towards scientific studies enabling them to learn better the modalities of science.

"Furthermore, the students from Himachal Pradesh now need not venture outside the state for pursuing scientific studies," he said while launching the official website of the centre.

Advertisment

The centre also has a library and a YouTube studio and the hostel facilities will enable both the students and the teachers to dedicate more of their time to effectively engaging in science-related activities, the statement said.

A 'Hall of Fame' highlighting the accomplishments of the leading scientists of the country is also an added attraction at the centre, it added.

Sukhu added that a modern planetarium set to be operational by the end of 2024 will play a pivotal role in promoting astronomical studies in the state.

The chief minister said that the Himachal Pradesh government is actively implementing significant changes in the education sector whose results are expected to become evident over time.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the new science centre would play an important role in nurturing the scientific talents of youth and fostering their curiosity for science. He added that experiential learning in addition to textbook knowledge is essential for better understanding the subject. PTI BPL RPA