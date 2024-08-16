CM Sukhu inaugurates Swamitva Yojana, distributes property cards to beneficiaries

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the Swamitva Yojana here and distributed property cards under the scheme.

The initiative of the Revenue Department aims to provide rightful ownership cards to villagers occupying land in Abadi Deh areas (inhabited areas).

The chief minister distributed property cards to 10 families each from 11 tehsils. In the first phase, more than 4,230 families across 190 villages would receive their property cards, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said the primary goal of the Swamitva Yojana is to grant ownership rights to landholders in Abadi Deh areas, significantly easing their access to official land records.

Implementation of the scheme involved drone-assisted mapping which completed 13,599 out of 15,196 Abadi Deh villages across the state. In addition, the Indian Survey Department has provided 16,588 first-level maps for 6,314 villages, including those in the Hamirpur district, the statement said.

Further, 1,482 second-level maps for 774 villages have been received, along with final-level maps for 355 villages in Hamirpur, where the issuance of property cards is underway.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister claimed Hamirpur has set a national precedent by becoming the first district to grant ownership rights to the families in Abadi Deh areas.

He said changes to the Land Revenue Code had resulted in 1.57 mutation cases being processed in the last six months, reducing the need for repeated visits to revenue offices.

He said that besides making changes in land revenue manuals, a timeline has also been set up for every officer to resolve revenue-related matters.

Apart from this, efforts were being made to streamline departmental operations to further reduce public inconvenience in the near future.

He called on well-off citizens to voluntarily give up government subsidies to contribute to the state's self-reliance and developmental initiatives. He also urged the hoteliers to renounce their electricity and water subsidies.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for the State Tax and Excise Department's colony at Pakka Bharo here to be built at a cost of Rs. 1.82 crore. He also inaugurated the Bharari-Nandhan-Plassey road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.59 crore.