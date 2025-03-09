CM Sukhu inspects Shimla underground utility duct site

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected the construction of the underground utility duct from Chhota Shimla to Willy Park, a statement issued on Sunday read.

According to the statement, Sukhu visited the site on Saturday to oversee the work on Rs 146.34-crore utility duct project under construction in Shimla.

"This project will strengthen the city's infrastructure and enhance its aesthetic appeal. Essential utilities such as drinking water pipelines, electricity lines, and fiber cables will be laid within the underground ducts," the statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

He added, "Every effort is being made to minimize inconvenience to the public during construction work." PTI COR VN VN