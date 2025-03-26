CM Sukhu introduces Bill to tackle organised crimes in Himachal

Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, seeking to tackle organised crimes, safeguarding public safety and economic stability.

The Bill seeks to expand the definition of organised crime to cover drug trafficking, cyber-terrorism, human organ trade, healthcare frauds and providing strict punishments including death penalty or life imprisonment for the crimes that cause death.

The Bill also includes provision for seizing the properties linked to crime syndicates and empowering the officers with greater authority to investigate and seize properties suspected to be linked with crime syndicates. PTI BPL MNK MNK