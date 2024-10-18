CM Sukhu invites global investors to invest in Himachal at Kullu Dussehra ambassadors' meet

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) Underscoring the prominence of Kullu district on the global tourism map because of its picturesque landscapes and serene valleys, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said his government is committed to promote tourism throughout the state.

Presiding over an ambassadors' meet held on the sidelines of the International Dussehra Festival in Kullu, Sukhu also invited the global investors to invest in Himachal Pradesh.

Ambassadors from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Brunei along with representatives from Russia and Guyana were present at the meet, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu emphasised investments in tourism, green energy, data storage, food processing and other sustainable sectors, as he detailed the initiatives of the state government, including the upcoming Rs 619 crore zoological park in Bankhandi, construction of heliports in every district, and declaring Kangra as the "tourism capital" of Himachal Pradesh.

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival has evolved as a global event, blending religious devotion with cultural exchange, and the people of Himachal Pradesh take pride in their deep-rooted hospitality guided by the principle of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (guest is god), the chief minister said.

The Kullu Dussehra commences on Vijayadashmi, with this year's festivities beginning on October 13 or the 10th day of the lunar calendar.

The week-long festival is unique as there is no Ramleela or burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran or Meghnad. Rather, it concludes with "Lanka Dahan" (burning of Lanka) on the last day.

"This auspicious event brings together 332 local deities from across the Kullu Valley in a rare and vibrant celebration of faith and tradition. It is truly a sight to behold, one that reflects the soul of our community," the chief minister said.

"Already renowned for adventure tourism for activities like river rafting and international paragliding competitions, Himachal Pradesh aims to attract more global tourists.

"To achieve this, we are expanding our tourism sector by offering varied facilities and activities - from developing lakes and water bodies to running cruise ships, organising shikara rides, jet skiing, and other water sport activities," the chief minister said.

"Our government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027, and one of the most prosperous states in the country by 2032. We are also committed to transform Himachal into a 'green energy state' by March 31, 2026," Sukhu said.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur termed Kullu Dussehra one of the region's most important cultural events which resonates deeply with the local community.

Beyond its religious significance, the Kullu Dussehra also embodies the spirit of unity, joy and cultural pride that defines the region, Thakur said.

It also serves as a vital attraction for tourists, contributing both to the local economy and the global exchange of traditions and ideas, he added. PTI BPL ARI