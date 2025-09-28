CM Sukhu led govt harassing people with taxes, PM Modi providing relief: BJP Himachal president

Shimla, Sep 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of harassing the state's people with heavy taxation while crediting the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing relief.

Addressing a press conference here, Bindal said nearly 10 types of cess have been imposed in the state. "The situation is such that even electricity bills no longer have enough space to display all the different cess," he said.

He alleged that Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel was raised by Rs 7.50 per litre, adding an extra burden of Rs 10,000 crore on people.

"The state government hiked Additional Goods Tax on cement from Rs 7.50 to Rs 16, raised water bills, increased stamp duty, imposed a Rs 100 flat charge on rural water supply, and hiked electricity bills by 46 per cent. A Rs 10 fee has also been introduced for hospital slips," Bindal said.

In contrast, the Modi government through Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms has provided relief worth Rs 2 lakh crore, he claimed.

Highlighting achievements of the BJP-led government, Bindal said the number of startups has grown from 1,000 in 2014 to 1.6 lakh, defence exports have jumped from Rs 686 crore to Rs 23,622 crore, and 98 per cent of mobile phones, including iPhones, are now manufactured in India.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has emerged as the fourth largest economy in the world with a size of USD 7.3 trillion," he said, adding that the country has also seen growth in tourism, cultural heritage, yoga, astronomy, and destination weddings.

"All this has been made possible because Prime Minister Modi not only makes promises but also delivers them," Bindal said.