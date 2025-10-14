CM Sukhu lying about addressing House of Lords during London visit: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of lying that he had addressed the House of Lords during his private visit to London in September.

In a statement, Thakur alleged that CM Sukhu has been telling lies, both inside and outside the state assembly.

He said that on September 24, 2025, the state public relations department issued an official press release stating that during Sukhu's visit to London, he addressed the House of Lords, making him the first CM in the country to achieve this feat.

"I was very happy when a press note was issued by the Information and Public Relations department that Sukhu was the first chief minister to address the House of Lords, and I personally wanted to congratulate him. But some friends suggested that we should verify it." "When an email was sent, the information centre of the House of Lords clarified that no chief minister of Himachal addressed the House on September 24, and it was also informed that the House of Lords was not in session after September 19", the BJP leader said.

Thakur said that through official posts on social media and the Chief Minister's Office, and publications in all state newspapers, Sukhu declared that he was the first chief minister to address the House of Lords.

"The official information centre (lordspressoffice@parliament.uk) informed that nothing of the sort had happened in the House of Lords and we had nothing to do with it. When we again verified whether he had addressed the House of Lords, as other heads of state or representatives do, the House of Lords Official Information Centre categorically denied it," he said.

Releasing a video clip, Thakur said that as per the response, it appears that it was a private event hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum and not arranged by the House of Lords.

Jairam Thakur said, "By telling such lies, he (Sukhu) was lowering his own dignity and also jeopardising the credibility of the government machinery." The leader of opposition demanded that the chief minister apologise to the people of the state and all newspapers for publishing a blatant lie.

"Lies have legs, and I urge him to refrain from repeating such acts. We will continue to provide him documentation of every lie he tells," Thakur added. PTI BPL NSD NSD