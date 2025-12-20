CM Sukhu lying, his govt has no plan to make HP financially self-reliant in 2 years: BJP's Thakur

Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of resorting to falsehood in claiming the state would be financially self-reliant in the next two years, and the Congress government has no plan to achieve it.

Asking Sukhu to list the measures taken by the government under its much-touted Vyavastha Parivartan, he said the Congress dispensation was only imposing taxes and resorting to borrowings.

"Not to talk of bringing the economy on track, the present government is undoing the efforts of the previous governments to strengthen the economy," Thakur, a BJP leader and a former chief minister, said in a statement here.

He asserted that the "economy is not strengthened by making false statements and jugglery of figures, rather concrete economic reforms, protection to industry and employment generation".

The Sukhu government has completely failed on these fronts, Thakur alleged as he accused the dispensation of creating an adverse climate by discouraging entrepreneurs, shielding corruption.

Industrialists have lost confidence in the government, new industries are not coming, and the schemes started by the previous government have been shut down in the name of self-employment, leaving young entrepreneurs worried, he claimed.

The BJP leader alleged the government has had no achievements to showcase and was working under the pressure of contractors and corrupt elements.

During an event on December 11 to mark three years of the government, the chief minister and ministers could not name any scheme which directly benefited the people, Thakur claimed and pointed out that the focus was on cursing the previous BJP government. PTI BPL NSD NSD