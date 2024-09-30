CM Sukhu mourns demise of soldier from Himachal

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of a Himachal Pradesh soldier due to an illness, according to an official releases.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said Vinay Kumar (25), who hailed from the Pohal village of Mandi district, died during treatment at Jalandhar.

In a previous statement, the chief minister had said Kumar laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. A revised statement was issued, correcting the previous one. Sukhu said the state government stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of distress and would provide all possible assistance to them.