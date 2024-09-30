CM Sukhu mourns demise of soldier from Himachal in J-K

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of a Himachal Pradesh soldier while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said Vinay, who hailed from the Pohal village of Mandi district, laid down his life to uphold the unity and integrity of the country.

The nation will remain indebted for his supreme sacrifice, Sukhu said.

He said the state government stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of distress and would provide all possible assistance to them.