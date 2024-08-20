CM Sukhu pays floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary

Shimla/Dharamshala, Aug 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary by offering floral tributes to his statue at Rajiv Chowk, Chhota Shimla, on Tuesday.

Gandhi is also known as the "architect of modern India", he said and added that during his tenure as the prime minister, he spearheaded numerous reforms and initiatives to bring a positive change in the mindset of the people and society, a statement issued here said.

"When Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister of India, I was the president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). On the demand of the NSUI, Rajiv Gandhi granted the right to vote to the youth by reducing the age to vote from 21 years to 18 years, ensuring active participation of the youth in the democratic process. It was the greatest achievement of his tenure" he said.

The chief minister further said that in the modern era, India was the leading country in the entire world in the IT sector due to the efforts and vision of the former prime minister. He said that when the USA declined the request to provide supercomputers to India, he took the decisive steps to ignite an IT revolution in the country.

He said Gandhi also raised his voice for the rights of women in the democratic process and granted 33 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

The day is also observed as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' across the state. Sukhu also administered the 'Sadbhavana Diwas' pledge to the officials of the state secretariat on the occasion.