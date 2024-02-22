CM Sukhu releases new version of Himachal Pradesh Land Code

Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday released the new version of the Himachal Pradesh Land Code, which compiles 64 acts, 59 rules and about 340 notifications and guidelines related to revenue and other departments.

Sukhu said the land code was first released in 1922 and had not been amended since then, according to a statement issued here.

However, numerous laws and guidelines related to land matters were amended and issued from time to time, he said.

The chief minister said the land code book would be made available in the offices of the deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate and in tehsil offices for updated information about all the acts, rules, notifications and guidelines.

This will help the officers concerned in resolving revenue related matters efficiently so as to provide relief to the people, Sukhu said.

The government has been organising Revenue Lok Adalats during the last two days of every month for speedy disposal of land related cases and since October 2023, a record 89,091 mutation and 6,029 pending cases of partition have been resolved on the spot through them, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY