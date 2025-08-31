CM Sukhu reviews flood situation in Himachal, asks chief secretary to expedite relief work

Shimla, Aug 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday reviewed the situation in the state and the damage caused by incessant rainfall and directed the chief secretary to accelerate rescue and relief operations.

He said ensuring the safety of people remains the topmost priority of the state government, according to an official statement.

Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Chamba and Kangra districts on Saturday. He was scheduled to visit Kullu district on Sunday, but it was cancelled due to inclement weather and he returned to Shimla by road from Chandigarh, the statement said.

After arriving at his official residence, Oak Over, the CM held detailed discussions with the chief secretary, who apprised him of the condition in the flood-hit areas and the relief measures being undertaken.

Sukhu said the state government stands firmly with every affected family. He also appealed to the public to strictly follow administrative advisories, remain vigilant and avoid going near rivers and streams, according to the statement.

He said the meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next three days and several parts of the state are currently experiencing torrential rains. He urged people to exercise utmost caution and extend cooperation in helping those in distress.