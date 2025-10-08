CM Sukhu reviews Shimla utility duct work, asks PWD to finish project in 15 days

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of utility ducts and directed the Public Works Department to complete the project at the earliest.

The ducts are being built along a seven-kilometre stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park at the cost of Rs 145 crore, according to a statement.

He said that the project should be completed within the next 15 days and instructed the PWD officials that the tarring of the road and installation of streetlights should also be completed promptly, the statement read.

"Shimla, being not only the capital but also a major tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh, must retain its charm," the chief minister said.

"A city free from the clutter of overhead cables would provide a better experience for tourists, and this project is being implemented with an objective to further boost tourist inflow to Shimla," he added.

The utility duct network would extend from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park, Secretariat via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over and from Sher-e-Punjab through Lower Bazaar up to Central Telegraph Office (CTO). These ducts would accommodate underground electric and water lines, along with other utility cables. PTI BPL HIG HIG