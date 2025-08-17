CM Sukhu reviews situation in Mandi, directs swift relief measures for affected families

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, and instructed the district administrations to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

The chief minister also spoke to deputy commissioners of the affected districts and sought detailed reports on the extent of damage, and directed them to send comprehensive reports to the state government. He further directed that restoration of blocked roads be expedited.

Appealing to the public to stay away from rivers and streams, the chief minister urged them to strictly follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time. PTI/COR MNK MNK