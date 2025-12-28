CM Sukhu says hospital brawl being looked into again, urges doctors to call off strike

Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged doctors to call off their strike since the government has assured reopening the inquiry into the brawl between a patient and a physician that led to the latter's removal from service.

The termination set off resident doctors to announce an indefinite strike on Saturday, with medical services, barring emergency services, disrupted for the second day at few places in the state. On Friday, resident doctors were on mass leave.

"If the doctors wish to continue with talks, they should leave their pride behind, call off their strike and resume work tomorrow. I will call senior doctors of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for talks as nothing is set in stone. Decisions can be reviewed if the doctor feels he is punished," he told mediapersons here on his return from New Delhi.

Sukhu also said the doctor should have lodged a complaint instead of "assaulting" the patient.

Dr Raghav Narula of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) was removed from service following a physical altercation with a patient.

The confrontation, captured in a video, showed Narula punching the patient, Arjun Singh, who allegedly attempted to kick the doctor.

Singh claimed the dispute arose after he objected to being addressed as "tu" instead of "tum", which he said made Narula aggressive. However, Narula maintained that it was Singh who instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family.

The report of an inquiry committee found both parties at fault. They found "misconduct, misbehaviour and acts of unbecoming a public servant" on Narula's part, officials said.

Sukhu said the doctors have been assured that the inquiry into the incident will be reopened. "There was no point of going on strike after the CM has assured re-enquiry into the matter," he said.

"Doctors are considered god by patients. Half of the patient's recovery is achieved if the doctor is polite. But this incident was different. The patient was feeling breathless and lying on an empty bed after bronchoscopy. When the doctor comes, an argument and scuffle starts as seen in the video," he said.

"Such behaviour is wrong and action was taken against the doctor who could have withdrawn and lodged a complaint with the senior. But he reacted aggressively and physically assaulted the patient in the presence of other doctors and patients," Sukhu said.

He added that if such incidents happen, the poor will refrain from coming to hospitals. "Doctors should understand this." The protesting doctors have demanded that Dr Raghav Narula be reinstated, a transparent, time-bound inquiry be launched, and action against the anti-social elements who caused the hospital chaos be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

However, the Resident Doctors' Association, while announcing an indefinite strike from Saturday, had mentioned that only emergency services will remain functional while all routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed.

The Health Minister termed the strike a wrong move and said that the situation could have been avoided had the doctor apologised earlier.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association also met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, who assured action against those who allegedly threatened the doctor and promised new guidelines to ensure the doctors' security inside hospitals.

However, despite the CM's assurance, the doctors proceeded to go on strike, demanding the revocation of the termination order of the doctor.