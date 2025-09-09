CM Sukhu seeks special relief package from Centre for disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday sought a special relief package from the Centre for Himachal Pradesh, hit by a series of disasters this monsoon, while pointing out that the state's resources alone were insufficient for relief and rehabilitation.

Briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the state and took stock of the flood and landslides situation, Sukhu urged him to permit an extra two per cent borrowing limit so that more relief could be extended to disaster-hit families.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced an immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh and also announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

After conducting an aerial survey of the disaster-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, Modi chaired a review meeting at the Kangra airport.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,156 crore, and 378 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon on June 20.

At the review meeting, CM Sukhu informed the prime minister that, notwithstanding limited resources, the state government was extending all possible help to the affected families and needed additional support from the Union government urgently.

He pointed out that 68 per cent of land in Himachal Pradesh was forest land and sought relaxations under the Forest Conservation Act to allow the resettlement of displaced families on such land.

Highlighting inadequate support for damaged government projects, the chief minister pressed for a revision of existing norms, pointing out that restoring damaged projects often costs more than setting up new ones.

"The help we have been receiving so far is too low and too late," Sukhu said.

He told the prime minister that hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh often remain shut for months after floods, yet such losses are not recognised under the present framework.

The chief minister reiterated Himachal Pradesh's demand for free royalty from hydropower generation and the transfer of Central Public Sector Undertaking-owned power projects to the state after 40 years.

At the review meeting, Sukhu sought the Centre's support for the expansion of the Kangra airport, the construction of all-weather tunnels under National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects, and the development of alternative mountain routes to ensure connectivity during adverse weather.

Leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for announcing Rs 1,500 crore as disaster relief for the state.

He said 42 people died on the night of June 30, while 41 are still missing, and thousands of people have been rendered homeless.

"We have requested the prime minister to amend the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate allotment of forest land and Modi has assured us he would sympathetically consider the issue," the senior BJP leader said.

"Now, it is the responsibility of the state government to work in coordination with the Centre so that the affected people are not inconvenienced," he added. PTI BPL NSD NSD