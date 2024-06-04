CM Sukhu should resign on moral grounds: Himachal BJP chief as BJP sweeps LS polls in state

Shimla, June 4 (PTI) With the BJP making a clean sweep in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said people have once again given the mandate to the saffron party.

Bindal said Congress losing in all seats indicated a "major defeat" of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The BJP leader, in a statement issued here, said Sukhu had so far "failed to deliver" in his 18-month tenure as the chief minister and sought his resignation on moral grounds.

He pointed out that the BJP won in all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state, despite the fact that the Congress government misusing its power.

The state government used money, threatened employees and registered false cases against BJP candidates but still the party bagged all the parliamentary seats, he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur won for the fifth time in a row from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajiv Bharadwaj made their maiden debut from Mandi and Kangra seats while former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap retained his Shimla seat. PTI COR BPL RPA