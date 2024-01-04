CM Sukhu urges Amit Shah for speedy release of funds for reconstruction of flood-hit Himachal

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and urged him to expedite the release of funds to help the flood-ravaged state's reconstruction efforts.

Sukhu also apprised Shah that the state government has submitted a post-disaster needs assessment report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, according to a statement.

Large parts of Himachal Pradesh suffered heavy damage during two spells of rain this monsoon season. The heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mandi and Kullu districts, causing large-scale destruction. Shimla and Solan districts were hit during the second spell in August, with the capital city Shimla suffering heavy damage.

Sukhu requested Shah to include routes -- the details of which have already been submitted to the home ministry -- under the subsidised helicopter service scheme.

The chief minister said the state government has submitted proposals worth 658.31 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

He informed Shah that the ministry has conveyed in-principle approval only for 14 works amounting to Rs 3.87 crore and requested speedy sanction for the remainder as the development of these villages is of prime importance for national security.

Shah assured Sukhu of all possible assistance, the statement said. PTI BPL SZM