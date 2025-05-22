CM Sukhu urges centre to release funds for tourism projects awaiting approval

Shimla, May 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called on Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at New Delhi and urged to release funds for tourism projects awaiting the ministry's approval.

He also apprised the union minister that state government is promoting water tourism in Himachal Pradesh to attract adventure tourism.

Sukhu requested for the speedy approval of the Auhar project and added that state government envisages to develop it as major water sports destination. He added that projects for Dehra and Pong dam were also awaiting approval.

The chief minister further urged to accord approval to projects under 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme' besides considering approval for projects proposed under Special Scheme to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for developing iconic tourist centres.

He also requested for exploring possibilities for investment in Himachal Pradesh for strengthening tourism sector. PTI COR OZ OZ