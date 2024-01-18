CM Sukhu urges wealthy people to adopt orphans residing in childcare centres

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday appealed the wealthier section of the society to adopt children residing in the childcare centres and provide them a safe and bright future.

Advertisment

He visited a childcare home at Tutikandi here where Jyoti (original name withheld), residing at the centre, was adopted by her new parents in the chief minister's presence under the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana'.

Sukhu lauded the couple for their noble gesture and encouraging wealthier section of the society to opt for adoption.

"The government understands the problems faced by the orphans and other weaker sections of the society, therefore the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana has been started in the state," an official statement quoted him as saying. Sukhu said the state government was arduously working for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

Advertisment

"Himachal Pradesh is the first state to come up with a law for the welfare of orphan children and vulnerable sections," he said.

"Around 4,000 orphan children are covered under the ambit of the scheme and the state has shouldered the complete responsibility of their studies and overall development," he added.

The chief minister said the state government has also come up with a unique initiative 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Kosh' under which generous contributions are pouring in from all over the state, including from ministers and MLAs.

"These funds are being utilised for providing various benefits like paying for educational, accommodation, exposure visits or various other expenses of those covered under the scheme," Sukhu added. PTI COR RPA