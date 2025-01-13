CM Sukhu visits fire-affected area in Himachal, announces Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction of houses

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday met the families affected by a recent fire that gutted 17 houses in a village in Kullu district.

The chief minister announced financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh for the reconstruction of houses for those families whose houses were completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable and assured them free electricity and water connections, among other essential items such as timber for rebuilding, a statement issued here said.

On New Year's Day, a fierce fire engulfed houses in Tandi village in the Banjar Valley and left about 140 people of over 30 families shelterless. The CM assessed the ongoing relief operations and instructed officers to expedite the work on a war footing.

Sukhu announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 per month for six months to families living in rented accommodations due to the fire. The assistance would be extended for six months in case the reconstruction of houses is not completed, he said.

He also announced Rs. 50,000 for the construction of cattle sheds.

Further, the chief minister announced Rs. 75 lakh for constructing a metal road within the village and Rs. 1 crore for repairing the 4-kilometre road leading to Tandi.

To enhance safety measures in the region, he announced the establishment of a fire station in Banjar. He also assured that efforts would be made to address the low-voltage electricity problem in the area by exploring the possibility of setting up a solar power project. PTI BPL SKY SKY