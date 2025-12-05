CM Sukhu visits school in Dharamshala, encourages students to contribute to nation-building

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday visited the Tong-Len school in Sarah, Dharamshala, where he interacted with the students, an official statement said.

During the visit, the chief minister also enquired about students' interests and hobbies, motivating them to grow into responsible citizens and contribute meaningfully to the development of society and the nation, it said.

The school, since its inception, has focused on uplifting slum communities by educating the younger generation, the statement added.

Sukhu said, "The current government is committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of the people." The Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Sahayata Kosh was launched to ensure orphan children opportunities for higher and professional education, with the government bearing the entire expenses, he said.

The scheme provides financial assistance for higher studies, housing and covers educational costs for orphans, destitute children, and single women until the age of 27, he added.

The Tong-Len charitable trust focuses on giving underprivileged children and marginalised communities an opportunity to access education and build a better future at this school, the statement said. PTI BPL SMV APL