CM Sukhu yet to fulfill poll promises but making new guarantees: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the ruling Congress of making false promises and said, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu was still making new promises despite failing to fulfill his poll guarantees.

Advertisment

In a statement issued, Thakur said the era of giving false guarantees would not last long, and added that it was not right to make false promises during elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly accused the Congress party of making false promises, he said.

The Congress party had promised to give 1 lakh jobs every year to youth but not a single job has been given in two years, the former chief minister said.

Advertisment

"Three hundred units of free electricity, purchasing buffalo and cow milk at Rs 100 and Rs 80 per litre respectively and Rs 1,500 per month to all women in age group of 18-59 years have become a thing of past," he alleged.

Sukhu has claimed that five promises have been implemented, but the BJP would not allow the Congress government to get away from all of its poll promises and fully expose it, Thakur added.

The only achievement of the present Congress government was raising loans amounting to Rs 25,000 crore in 22 months, the BJP leader said.

Advertisment

Sukhu's claims of "vyawastha parivartan"(change of system) has turned into "vyawastha patan" (downfall of system), he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY