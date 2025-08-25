CM takes cognisance of report of drug-related death of youth in Haryana village declared drug-free

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken cognisance of a report of a youth's death in a drugs-related case in a village in Sirsa district that had been declared "drug-free", and ordered the shifting of a police officer to the police lines.

Saini has given orders to the officials concerned to do a reassessment of 173 villages of Sirsa district that were declared drug-free, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

In connection with the news of a youth's death due to drugs in village Nehrana, falling under Nathusari Chopta Police Station of Sirsa district, a few weeks ago, the SHO of the police station has been shifted to the police lines.

On Sunday, the chief minister visited Dabwali town of Sirsa district to flag off a "youth marathon". The CM had also held a meeting with the district administration officials to review the ongoing development works in the district.

During the meeting, it came to the notice of the CM that a newspaper had earlier reported a case of a youth's death due to drugs in village Nehrana, which had already been declared drug-free.

Taking strict cognisance of this report, the chief minister immediately ordered that the SHO (Station House Officer) of Nathusari Chopta be relieved from duty with immediate effect and shifted to the Sirsa Police Lines.

Saini also directed that the 173 villages declared drug-free in Sirsa district be reviewed again to check whether drugs are being supplied again in these villages.

He instructed the police to keep strict surveillance on anyone selling drugs in the villages.

Saini said the state government is continuously tightening its grip on drug traffickers. To free society from this evil, coordination is being established between the police, health department, education department, and social organisations.

A Special Task Force has also been formed to take action against drug traffickers, he said.

The CM said that for deaddiction and rehabilitation, 162 de-addiction centres have been opened in Haryana. Deaddiction wards have also been set up in government medical colleges.

In addition, deaddiction centres have been established in civil hospitals of 13 districts. So far, 3,350 villages and 876 wards in towns have been declared drug-free.

The CM informed that for de-addiction and rehabilitation, mission teams have been formed from the village and ward level up to the state level.

To protect children and youth from drug addiction, a programme named 'Dhakad' has been started at the level of schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions.

He further said that to effectively curb drug trafficking and sales, Anti-Narcotics Cells have been established at the district, Range, and state level in Haryana.

Saini appealed to all sections of society to cooperate in making the state drug-free, saying that the government's efforts cannot be successful until every section of society participates in it. PTI SUN SKY SKY