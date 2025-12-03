CM takes note of 'irregularities' in college construction; 3 engineers suspended

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took note of the alleged "grave irregularities" in the construction of a diploma college at Lakhnaur Sahib, following which three engineers were suspended.

According to an official statement, Executive Engineer Nishant Kumar, Sub-Divisional Engineer Puneet Mittal, and Junior Engineer Naseem Ahmad have been suspended at the direction of the chief minister.

"The chief minister took cognisance of the reported grave irregularities in the construction of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Diploma College at Lakhnaur Sahib (Ambala district) and has immediately ordered strict action. In this matter, orders have been issued to suspend three engineers with immediate effect," the statement said.

The statement quoted a state government spokesperson saying that the construction work of the College was found to be incomplete and below the prescribed standards.

"Not only this, the agency concerned was also paid more than the required amount for this project. After these irregularities came to light, the chief minister ordered action in the matter," he said.

The spokesperson further stated that following the directions of CM Saini, accountability will be fixed at every level, and the strictest possible action will be taken against anyone found involved in such irregularities.

The government is committed to spending funds on development works with complete honesty and transparency, he added.