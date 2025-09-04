CM Tamang, HC Chief Justice Somadder inaugurates Sikkim National Law University

Gangtok, Sep 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder on Thursday inaugurated the Sikkim National Law University at Assam Lingzey locality in Pakyong district.

The inaugural function was held four days after the commencement of academic activities from September 1 at the Sikkim Judicial Academy, while the permanent campus will come up at Assam Lingzey.

The university has been set up with the objective to provide legal education to students from Sikkim and across the country.

The university offers BA-LLB (Honours) and LLM programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM described the establishment of the university as "not just the opening of an educational institution, but a historic step in strengthening justice, knowledge, and empowerment in Sikkim." He said the university would fulfil a long cherished dream of the students to pursue quality legal education closer to home, nurturing a new generation of legal professionals who will contribute meaningfully to the state and the nation.

He emphasised that the institution would serve as a hub of legal excellence, research and community service, instilling in students not only knowledge of law but also values of integrity, compassion and public service.

High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder in his address said the inauguration of the university was a significant development.

He said the university is committed to imparting the highest quality of legal education, nurturing socially underprivileged students, and inspiring innovative thinking beyond conventional precedents. PTI KDK MNB