CM Tamang meets PM, discusses various issues related to Sikkim

Gangtok, Aug 26 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and discussed various matters concerning the state.

Tamang invited Modi to Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day celebration on May 16, 2025, as the chief guest.

"During our meeting, I also conveyed my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Our discussion had been profound and productive, covering various matters concerning our state," he said in a Facebook post.

"The upcoming Statehood Day holds particular significance as it marks the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim's merger with India, commemorating 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd State of India in 1975. This milestone in our history symbolises the fulfillment of long-held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for our people, and Sikkim's integration into the democratic framework of our great nation," he added.

Tamang said the state government organised a year-long series of events that would depict both the pre- and post-merger history of Sikkim.

"It is a matter of great honor and delight that the Hon'ble Prime Minister has graciously accepted our invitation. The esteemed presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister would greatly enhance the significance of this occasion, making it truly memorable. It would be a great privilege to showcase Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty on this special day in the benign presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister," he said, sharing a photo of his meeting with Modi. PTI CORR SOM