CM tells officials to prepare blueprint for constructing pink urinals for women in Old Delhi markets

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday directed officials to prepare a blueprint for installation of pink urinals for women in Old Delhi markets, officials said.

She chaired a review meeting on the progress of development work and pending projects in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Gupta assumed the role of Minister-in-charge of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, in response to requests from MLAs from various Assembly segments under the parliamentary constituency. This appointment is aimed at ensuring regular communication with elected representatives, close monitoring of development projects, and timely redressal of public grievances, said an official statement.

During the meeting, Gupta highlighted that the problems of encroachment and persistent traffic congestion in Old Delhi areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, and Sadar Bazaar were causing serious inconvenience to residents and traders, it said.

She issued clear directives for these challenges to be resolved with immediate effect.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on fundamental issues affecting the constituency and possible solutions.

She also highlighted the shortage of urinals, particularly women-friendly pink urinals, in Old Delhi markets and instructed officials to prepare a blueprint for their installation at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with MLAs, councillors, and senior officials from departments concerned.

During deliberations, MLAs and councillors raised a number of issues, including park redevelopment, construction of multi-level car parks, market modernisation, utilisation of DDA land, road repairs, sewer and drain cleaning, as well as repair and installation of street lights.

The chief minister took note of these demands and instructed officials to act without delay. PTI SLB MNK MNK