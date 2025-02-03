CM threatened against moving no-confidence motion, alleges Manipur Cong

Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Monday alleged that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had threatened MLAs that if a no-confidence motion is moved against his government, the member concerned would be unable to live in the house after being chased by the public.

Senior BJP leaders said they might issue a statement on the accusations of the Congress leader later.

Ibobi Singh, a former four-time CM, claimed that the statement made last month was unbecoming of the leader of the House and against the privilege and rights of the members granted by the Constitution.

The Congress leader alleged that nearly two years have passed since the ethnic conflict began in the state but the BJP-led government is not fulfilling its responsibilities.

"Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said if a no-confidence motion is moved at the upcoming assembly session against the state government by any member, the MLA would be chased by the people and won’t be able to stay at home,” Ibobi Singh told reporters after meeting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The CM made the comment during a programme related to Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan at the state BJP headquarters on January 14, he said adding that he apprised the governor about the issue.

The saffron party had observed the Abhiyan last month to celebrate the Constitution, spread awareness about its values and highlight the contributions of its architect, BR Ambedkar, in the lead-up to Republic Day.

“Such a statement is uncivilised and unbecoming of the leader of the House. It also goes against the privileges and rights of a member granted by the constitution. It is a mockery of the opposition," Ibobi Singh said.

He said the no-confidence motion is generally decided and moved by the opposition.

“What the chief minister had said is against the members and is a threat. We will not be cowed down by such threats. We will carry out our duties in the public interest. It’s almost two years since the conflict began, but the state government is not fulfilling its responsibilities,” the Congress leader said.

Over 250 people were killed in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

"We met the governor in connection with this and urged him to advise the government and particularly to the chief minister as a constitutional head of the state. If unwanted events occur, the government should bear all responsibilities. We gave prior information to the governor and submitted a memorandum," Ibobi Singh told reporters.

To a query if a no-confidence motion would be moved in the next assembly session, he said, "We will decide on the issue after talking to the party members." The next assembly session will commence on February 10. PTI COR NN