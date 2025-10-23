'CM till 2029' assertion by Fadnavis an indirect message to Shinde, claims Opposition

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sent out an indirect message to his deputy Eknath Shinde by asserting he would occupy the top post in the state till 2029, claimed the opposition on Thursday.

Responding to a question about his role in national politics, Fadnavis had told reporters on Wednesday that Delhi is still far away and that he would continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029.

"It is an indirect message to those eyeing the CM's post. He cannot directly speak to Shinde saheb, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly, also signalling to those in his party who closely watch developments," state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant told PTI Videos.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state has the BJP, Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as partners. After breaking away from the undivided Sena in 2022, Shinde had become the CM until last year's assembly polls, with Fadnavis as his deputy.

After the 2024 assembly polls, with BJP winning 132 seats, Fadnavis became CM, while Shinde assumed the role of his deputy.

Fadnavis on Wednesday had made it clear that there will be no change in the present ruling dispensation. There will be no new partners or swapping of partners, he had added.

"His assertion is also a message to the BJP central leadership that he does not want to leave his post over the apprehension that, as seen in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, someone else could replace him," said the Congress leader.

Sawant claimed efforts are being made to dislodge Fadnavis from the CM's post. They are frequently visiting Delhi and being entertained there, he added.

"This adds to the fear. So, Fadnavis is trying to assert that he won't step down," said the Congress leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed Fadnavis has spilled water on Shinde's dream.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Fadnavis' statement is a dream shattering message to CM aspirants Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

"Twiddle your thumbs" is an idiom that comes to mind on this situation of both the DCMs, he said.

"Now whatever they do to be CM is as good as nothing because they will not get their dream chair. Both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar must realise the BJP only used them for their personal benefits and now they both are as good as redundant," Crasto said. PTI PS PR NR BNM