CM to inaugurate northbound bridge connecting Coastal Road with BWSL on R-Day

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the northbound bridge connecting Mumbai Coastal Road with Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Republic day.

Advertisment

In a release issued on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the northbound bridge will be opened for the public from January 27.

"Along with the bridge, the chief minister will inaugurate three interchanges, which will provide connectivity for vehicles traveling to areas like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction. The coastal road will be open for vehicular movement daily from 7 am to midnight," the release said.

In absence of the northbound bridge, both north as well as south bound traffic was directed on the southbound bridge, which was opened for the public a few months back, it added.

Advertisment

"The northbound bridge is 827 metres long, with 699 metres over the sea and a 128-metre access road. The bridge includes a 143-metre long, 27-metre wide and 31-metre high 'Bo Arch String Girder' weighing approximately 2400 metric tons. The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being developed in phases to provide faster access from south Mumbai to the northern suburbs, stretching from Nariman Point to Dahisar," the release said.

Almost 94 per cent construction of the first phase of the coastal road, covering a 10.58 km stretch from Shamal Das Gandhi Marg to Worli-Bandra Sea Link, has been completed, it said.

More than 50 lakh vehicles have used the coastal road route from March 12, 2024, to December 31, 2024, with the daily average being 18,000-20,000 vehicles, the release informed. PTI KK BNM