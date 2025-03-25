CM to open GTECH''s skill summit ''Permute 2025''

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI) Aiming to make Kerala the talent capital of the country, the Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT firms in the state, is organising one of India's largest skilling festivals here on March 29.

The event, 'Permute 2025', will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 9.30 am at the Tagore Theatre, a GTECH release said here on Tuesday.

The event will witness the launch of the latest version of MuLearn, a platform that helps youth to improve their skill sets for next generation jobs, it said.

MuLearn will bring together academia, industry, skilling agencies, students and working professionals to create a future-ready talent bank in the state.

The valedictory function will be attended by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who will give 'Youth First: Closing Vision Statement,' it said.

"The nature of work and consequently the talent requirements are undergoing a huge transformation, accelerated by the deepening impact of game-changing technologies like Artificial Intelligence. Re-skilling and upskilling are no longer just career enhancement tools for the youth; they are a necessity to remain meaningfully employed," said VK Mathews, chairman of GTECH.

"MuLearn addresses this pressing need by bringing all stakeholders closer to promote a collaborative model of skill development," he added.

GTECH comprises of over 250 companies employing more than 80 per cent of the professionals in the state.

'Permute 2025' will address some of the most pressing challenges in education like reimagining curriculum for future readiness, fostering experiential learning, strengthening global industry collaboration, enabling adaptive education models, and enhancing digital and technological fluency, the release said.

Over 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the one-day event which will see subject matter experts discuss and debate the roadmap for skilling agencies and colleges to enable them chart their activities in the fast-changing talent ecosystem, it said.

Parallel learning zones such as Coder Zone, Creative Zone, Maker Zone and Manager's Zone will also be conducted for students.

"MuLearn has currently enrolled around 45,000 students and around 200 of them are achievers who have developed software products and grabbed global attention. Permute 2025 will also be a platform to showcase their immense talent." "MoUs will be exchanged with government agencies, industry organisations and academic institutions. Partnership with Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Arduino and QSeverse will also be announced at the event," said Deepu S Nath, Chief Volunteer, MuLearn. PTI TGB TGB ADB