CM urges ABVP to protest demand for Roman script for Kokborok language

Agartala, Feb 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday exhorted the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parisad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, to raise its voice against the demand of Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The CM’s statement came a day after thousands of Kokborok-speaking students formed human chains across Tripura to press their demand for the adoption of the Roman script for the language.

Kokborok, the second official language of Tripura, is the mother tongue of most of the 19 tribes in the state.

Addressing the first ABVP state tribal conference here, Saha said ony a few people have raised the demand for Roman script for the language.

“There have been movements for the introduction of the Roman script for the Kokborok language. Those who are spreading the movement must try to develop an indigenous script for their mother tongue. If they fail, we will form a committee for the selection of a suitable script,” he said.

Saha alleged that those who have no issue are trying to confuse the indigenous people over the script.

“Our stand is clear: maintaining the status quo on the script for the Kokborok language until an indigenous script is ready. But they are not ready to accept it,” he said.

Urging ABVP leaders and workers to raise a strong voice against the demand of a ‘hired script’ for Kokborok, the CM said the present government has been working to ensure the welfare of indigenous people.

“Around 40 per cent of the state’s total budgetary outlay, after deducting non-plan expenditure, is being spent for the development of tribal areas. It shows the government’s commitment to the welfare of indigenous people,” he said.

Voicing concern over the drug abuse among the tribal youth, Saha asked the students’ body to launch a strong campaign against the problem in all colleges.

“Though drug addiction is a common problem, the prevalence of drug addiction among the tribal youth is relatively higher in the state, destroying generations. The ABVP must reach out to college students to address the problem,” he said. PTI PS NN