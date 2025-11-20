CM urges people to attend Delhi govt's event marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday appealed to Delhiites to attend a mega event to be organised by the Delhi government to mark the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort.

She visited the Red Fort to attend the Shaheedi Diwas event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

"The 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being celebrated across the country. In Delhi also, we have organised a major event from November 23 to 25. It has been organised at the Red Fort since it is a witness of his martyrdom," she told reporters.

Gupta said that there will be a light and sound show and 'kirtan darbar'.

"The entire country will attend this mega event. I urge Delhiites to come and attend this mega gathering. We welcome you all. We extend an invitation to everyone," she added.

The Delhi government will host a kirtan darbar from November 23 to 25 at Red Fort, with several VVIPs likely to attend the event.

The Delhi Police has heightened security measures in and around the Red Fort, weeks after a blast near the monument claimed 15 lives and injured several others.