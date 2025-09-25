CM urges people to make Odisha among top three cleanest states

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday called upon people to make the state one of the top three in the country in terms of cleanliness.

Majhi said this while taking part in a cleanliness drive under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign near Shree Lingaraj Temple here.

Mayor, ministers, MLAs and members of the public took part in the drive which was organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The campaign was launched to mark the 110th birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was the key organisation functionary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, in which lies the origins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CM also planted trees near the local Devipadhara pond under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' programme.

Highlighting Upadhyay's vision, Majhi said the state government was committed to providing basic amenities to all.

"We all have to work to be in the top three places in the country in cleanliness," he said.

He added that the government planned to generate coal from waste and produce power from it in the coming days.

A mass cleanliness drive, 'Ek Din Ek Ghanta Ek Saath', was also successfully conducted on the premises of Kharabela Bhawan, a government building.

At the end of the programme, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee administered the Swachhata pledge to all participants, urging them to carry forward the spirit of cleanliness into their communities and homes. PTI AAM AAM MNB