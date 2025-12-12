CM used 'womaniser' term as he was fed up, don't provoke him: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan used the term 'womaniser' with regard to the Congress after being "fed up" with what was going on and advised that the CM be not provoked any more.

Sivankutty said that if Vijayan is provoked any more, he may reveal a lot more things about what is happening in the Congress.

"He knows everything that is going on there. So, do not give him the opportunity to reveal it all," he said while speaking to a TV channel here.

Regarding the CM's use of 'womaniser' with regard to the Congress, the minister said Vijayan used that term after being "fed up" and asked what other word could have been used.

Vijayan on Thursday alleged that the Congress has "womanisers" and "sexual perverts", prompting the party to hit back, stating that the CM should first account for such persons present in the state cabinet, Left MLAs and his office.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that when the CM was claiming that womanisers were then in the Congress, he should count how many members of his cabinet, Left MLAs and staff in his office were involved in sexual harassment cases.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had hit back at Vijayan, saying that the CM who was making such allegations against the Congress "should first control the womanisers and sexual perverts" in his party and Front.

Regarding news reports that expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was received with a bouquet by party workers when he turned up to vote in the local body polls, Sivankutty said that it showed the "culture" of the grand old party.

"They (Congress) have a tradition of acting in this manner and that is what the CM referred to. There are so many stories. The courts may have let them off due to lack of evidence, but the people know what they have done," the minister said.

He said that during the Oommen Chandy government there were accusations against the top party leadership of sexually assaulting a woman involved in the solar scam.

"Now I hear through social media that she is unwell. We know that many Congressmen are obligated to help her or atleast buy her medicines. But the Congress has a use and throw culture in such matters," he alleged.

He further alleged that Mamkootathil was still being protected by the Congress as he might reveal things about the party which might shock the state.

On being asked about the delay in registering a case against filmmaker and former LDF MLA P T Kunju Muhammad on a molestation complaint against him by a woman from the movie industry, Sivankutty said neither the Left government nor the CM will protect anyone who has committed a crime.

"Be it the Sabarimala issue or any other matter, no one who has committed a wrong will be protected. The CM has made it clear," he asserted. PTI HMP ROH