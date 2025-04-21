CM Vijayan accuses Centre of adopting negative stand towards Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Apr 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Centre, accusing it of wanting to see the "destruction" of Kerala and adopting a negative approach towards the state's efforts to survive during difficult times.

The state had faced several challenges in recent years, including the worst flood of the century and the landslide tragedy in Wayanad, he said.

Unfortunately, the Centre, which has the responsibility to support the state and help it to survive, has provided no assistance at any stage, the CM alleged while inaugurating the fourth anniversary celebrations of the LDF government in this northernmost district.

"The Centre has adopted a completely negative approach. They even tried to block assistance offered by others using their power," he claimed.

"Let Kerala shatter… shatter more. The Union government was led by that destructive mindset," Vijayan further charged.

He said that when the state suffered the massive deluge years ago, the entire world wondered how it would survive.

However, both the country and the world were surprised by how the state pulled through, he said.

"How did we survive? There is only one reason—the unity of our state and its people. That has been our strength in facing all challenges," he added.

Though the Centre wished for Kerala’s “destruction” and took a negative stance, the state has not been shattered, Vijayan reiterated.

The same Union government had to present many awards to the state, acknowledging its top rankings in various fields, he said.

During his address, Vijayan listed the achievements of his government across its consecutive terms and the development initiatives undertaken.

He asked what the condition of Kerala would have been if the LDF had not come to power in 2016 or been re-elected in 2021.

Over 4.5 lakh houses have been handed over to deserving beneficiaries under the LIFE Mission project, and four lakh title deeds have been distributed, he noted.

The arrears of welfare pensions have been cleared, and the amount enhanced, the CM added.

On national highway development, he said Kerala can now boast both natural beauty and improved infrastructure.

"There is only a picture of change and advancement everywhere in the state now," the chief minister said.

Various cabinet ministers were also present during the inauguration of the fourth anniversary celebrations.

During the event, a book titled 'Hridayapaksham', a collection of CM Vijayan’s Assembly speeches from 2016 to 2025, was released.

The chief minister released the book, and State Finance Minister K N Balagopal received the first copy.

The government earlier announced that the fourth anniversary would be celebrated from April 21 to May 23, with district- and state-level events.

However, the opposition UDF boycotted the event, calling it extravagant at a time when the state is facing an acute financial crisis.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan later told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the LDF government has no right to celebrate its fourth anniversary.

"It has failed in every sector. Public debt has increased. Welfare pensions are unpaid. Hospitals lack medicine. This year alone, 18 people have been trampled to death by wild elephants," he alleged.

He also criticised the government for spending crores on celebrations while claiming it has no money to pay Anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers.

Satheesan urged CM Vijayan not to become a "laughing stock" in front of the people by organising the anniversary celebrations.