CM Vijayan accuses Centre of 'neglect' towards Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Centre of "showing neglect" towards Kerala, alleging that it was behaving as if taking “revenge” against the state.

He was speaking here after inaugurating the month-long Development Summit planned across all local bodies in the state.

"We are facing non-cooperation and denial from the Centre. The central government is treating us as if taking revenge. Still, we continue to raise our rightful demands. We take steps to get whatever is denied to us,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that India is a federal country.

“A powerful Centre, satisfied states and effectively functioning local self-government bodies -- that is how our system was created,” he said.

He criticised certain local bodies for backing away from conducting the summits under political pressure.

“Some initially decided to organise them but later withdrew following instructions from their political leadership. This is not a good stand. These summits aim to explore and promote development opportunities,” he said.

He said the aim of the development summit is to hear the opinions of local bodies and take suggestions from the public on the development of regions.

Reaffirming the state’s support, the CM said Kerala has provided assistance to all local bodies without discrimination. “No local body has ever alleged bias from the state government. That is the foundation of democracy,” he said.

Listing major achievements, Vijayan pointed out that the development of National Highways, once dismissed as unfeasible, is now nearing completion, with most stretches expected to be completed by March.

The GAIL pipeline has been completed, while a fund of Rs 10,000 crore through KIIFB has been set aside for the Coastal and Hill Highways, he said.

He said that the waterways connecting Kovalam to Kasargod are progressing, though issues remain in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

“The Kovalam–Chettuva stretch will be ready by December this year. It will offer tourists a new travel experience,” he said.

He also highlighted Kerala’s advances in health and education.

"Our health sector is No. 1 in the country, with an infant mortality rate lower than that of the US. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala managed what even developed nations struggled with. Our schools, once on the verge of closure, are now among the best in the country,” he said.

He said that development in the agriculture, industrial, and IT sectors is attractive.

"Our achievements belong to the common people, but we must aim higher. For that, we all must stand together,” he added. PTI TBA TBA ROH