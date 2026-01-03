‘Threat to global peace’: CM Vijayan condemns US aggression on Venezuela

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday strongly condemned the US aggression against Venezuela and urged the global community to resist imperialist moves that threaten world peace.

The Left described the incident as an "act of terrorism", posing a threat to stability in Latin America.

"Strongly condemn the blatant imperialist aggression by the US on Venezuela, targeting various strategic centres," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'.

"This reveals the vicious operation of a rogue state, fuelling unmasked hostility in the Global South to impose its devious schemes. It is also an act of terrorism, threatening the tranquillity of Latin America, a continent with a long legacy of resisting such onslaughts and anti-imperialist struggles," he added.

Vijayan called on all nations to unite against the assault on Venezuela and to resist imperialist actions that undermine global peace.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan urged strong protests against the United States’ actions targeting the sovereign nation.

Reports have emerged that US forces have taken Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife into custody, Govindan said in a statement.

"The United States’ approach of encroaching on the sovereignty of another nation poses a threat to the entire world and reflects a brutal and aggressive mindset," he added.