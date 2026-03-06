CM Vijayan conducts 'first blast' for Wayanad twin tunnel road project

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday carried out the "first blast" ceremony for the Wayanad twin tunnel road project at Maripuzha here.

Vijayan, accompanied by Ministers P A Muhammad Riyas and A K Saseendran, MLA Linto Joseph and Syro-Malabar Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, reached Maripuzha, where he initiated the blast procedure.

After he switched on the system, explosives placed at the entrance of one of the tubes of the proposed tunnel were detonated.

Vijayan also spoke with engineers about the project and the works to be initiated in the coming days.

The tunnel road project will connect the Annakkampoyil area in Kozhikode district with Meppadi in Wayanad, covering a total distance of 8.73 km and is expected to ease long-standing travel difficulties faced by people in the hill district.

Funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a cost of Rs 2,134.5 crore, the project is expected to be completed within four years.

It is being executed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), while the construction works are being carried out by Dilip Buildcon Ltd of Bhopal.

Last month, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted Stage-II clearance for the project, permitting diversion of over 17 hectares of forest land for construction activities. PTI TBA TBA SA