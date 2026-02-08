CM Vijayan congratulates Kerala football team on Santosh Trophy runner‑up finish

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated the state football team for finishing as runners-up in the Santosh Trophy, praising their fighting spirit and saying it made the entire state proud.
In a Facebook post, Vijayan said that although the team could not win the title, it fought till the very end and emerged as a matter of pride for Kerala.
In an exciting final, Kerala lost to the Services team following a goal in the second half of extra time.
"The fighting spirit displayed by the Kerala team throughout the tournament gives positive hope for the future of the sports sector in the state," Vijayan said.
He wished the team "many more achievements in the days ahead".
The Services team defeated Kerala to win the Santosh Trophy 2025-26, held at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam. PTI LGK SSK