CM Vijayan denounces CAA, says it will not be implemented in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday described the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a law that creates division along communal lines and affirmed that it will not be put into effect in the southern state.

"The government has repeatedly stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens, will not be implemented in Kerala. That remains the position. All of Kerala will stand united in opposing this communally divisive law," Vijayan said in a statement here.

His statement came shortly after the Centre announced the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

This act grants citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. PTI TGB TGB ANE