CM Vijayan greets people on Sri Krishna Jayanthi

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Sri Krishna Jayanthi, which, he said, celebrates the eternal values of love, trust and the triumph of good over evil.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the revered concept of Sri Krishna holds a special place in the hearts of devotees, who fondly contemplate Him as Leela Krishna, embodying love, affection, and nurturing qualities.

"As we celebrate Sri Krishna Jayanthi this year, may the festivities inspire us to stand strong against evil and fortify our trust and faith in the goodness of humanity. Warm wishes to all on this auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Jayanthi," Vijayan said.

Kerala witnessed a surge in devotees flocking to temples across the state, where special poojas were performed to mark the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Jayanthi.

Colourful processions are being organised as part of the 'maha shobha yatra' by the Balagokulam in various cities, towns, and villages in the state.

In a vibrant display of devotion, Balagokulam is organising 'Maha Shobha Yatras' in various cities, towns, and villages, featuring colourful processions of children dressed as Lord Krishna and Gopikas, accompanied by their parents and devotees.