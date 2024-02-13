CM Vijayan hails Uralungal's role in creation of 'Nava Kerala' mission

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hailed cooperative infrastructure major Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which is celebrating its centenary, for playing a significant role in the creation of "Nava Kerala" (new Kerala) mission of the government.

The contributions of the infrastructure builder in the skill-based sector, which is a prominent area in the creation of Nava Kerala, are "priceless", he said.

The CM also noted that quality, lack of corruption and discipline were the hallmark of the ULCCS which helped it win national and international recognitions.

Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating the year-long centenary celebrations of the Society in a grand function here.

"There are several construction companies in the country owned by the rich. ULCC is the only company in the state which is capable to take contracts and compete with them," he said.

The CM also said ULCC is the largest employer in Kerala after the state government, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and the State Electricity Board.

Vijayan criticised a section of media for publishing negative news with regard to the renewal of the accreditation of the labour contract society by the government in every two years.

The Left veteran expressed hope that the social auditing, proposed by the ULCCS in the construction sector, would become a remarkable Kerala model of transparency, corruption-free and people-friendly initiative.

Founded by a group of youngsters inspired by the teachings of social reformer and renaissance flag-bearer Vagbhatanandan as a workers' collective at a village near Uralungal here in 1925, ULCCL is now a mega enterprise with an annual turnover of Rs 3000 crore and a large workforce on muster rolls.

As a Total Solution Provider (TSP), ULCCS in recent years forayed into cutting-edge fields as well including Information Technology, skill development and material quality testing, even as consolidating its position in the infrastructure development.

With a rich legacy and flourishing portfolio of 7500+ projects, ULCCS is a member of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) and earned the international acclaim as promoter of a unique development model. PTI LGK ROH