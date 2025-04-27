CM Vijayan hails Vizhinjam’s women crane operators as symbol of LDF’s empowerment push

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday heaped praise on the women crew operating automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CRMG) cranes at the Vizhinjam International Port, describing them as a "reflection" of the LDF government's women empowerment initiatives.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said he came across the women crane operators during his recent visit to the port to inspect the progress of its construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the international seaport to the nation on May 2.

"This is the first time in the country that women are taking control of yard cranes," Vijayan said on his social media handle.

As many as nine women, including seven natives of Vizhinjam, are managing the automated CRMG cranes at the port, he added.

P Prinu, S Anisha, L Sunitha Raj, D R Stephi Rabeera, R N Rajitha, P Ashalekshmi, A V Sreedevi, L Karthika, and J D Nathana Marry—hailing from Vizhinjam, Kottappuram, and Poovar—are the crane operators at the new seaport.

Vijayan observed that many of them come from fisherfolk families.

The chief minister further said the women, who have completed expert training to control the movement of containers through a state-of-the-art remote desk, have become a source of pride for the country.

Vijayan added that the female crane operators at Vizhinjam also reflect the women's empowerment achieved through the LDF government's continuous welfare measures.