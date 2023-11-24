CM Vijayan hits out at Congress, LoP over decision to boycott Nava Kerala Sadas

Kozhikode (Ker), Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a dig at the opposition Congress on Friday for its decision to boycott the state government's ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas programme, stating that its leadership has failed to convince even their own party members about it.

Directing his criticism at the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, the CM alleged that the Congress leader threatened the chairperson of the Paravur Municipality in his constituency for allocating Rs one lakh for the government's programme.

The Leader of Opposition's actions against the municipality were deemed an attempt to exert control over local self-government bodies, hindering their free functioning, the Chief Minister alleged.

Vijayan made these statements while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas in this northern district.

He claimed that it was a unanimous decision by a democratically elected municipal council to allocate funds for the government's outreach programme.

"His threat to remove the chairperson from the post if funds were allowed for the event is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said, adding that such actions should not have been taken by Satheesan, who is also the MLA of the constituency.

Quoting media reports on this matter, he also said that the municipality's decision was withdrawn through the intimidation of the chairperson and by convening the council.

He alleged that the local self-government system was manipulated in an anti-democratic manner with a "narrow and malicious intent".

Claiming the ordinary Congress workers' support to the Nava Kerala Sadas, Vijayan said the decision to boycott the outreach programme, made by the Congress leadership, was not accepted even by their local representatives.

"They failed to convince even their own party members," he said, mocking at the opposition leaders.

Vijayan claimed that people attending the Nava Kerala Sadas are not doing so out of compulsion but because they recognise various pro-people initiatives implemented by the state government. PTI LGK SS