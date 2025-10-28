CM Vijayan inaugurates 336-acre Thrissur Zoological Park

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Thrissur Zoological Park, saying the facility has been designed to bring people closer to nature while providing opportunities for learning and recreation.

"Zoos today are not just for entertainment. They are places where people can understand nature better and learn the importance of conservation," Vijayan said after inaugurating the park at Puthur near here.

Spread across 336 acres, the park features 23 animal habitats and seven ecological zones that replicate natural surroundings.

Vijayan said the project reflected Kerala's commitment to sustainable development—one that respects and preserves the environment.

"The park shows how development can go hand in hand with conservation. It includes strong models for water conservation and reuse, and trees cut down during construction were replaced with new plantings," he said.

The long-awaited project was realised through funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which spent Rs 341 crore on its development.

"KIIFB has played a key role in strengthening the state's infrastructure," Vijayan added.

Revenue Minister K Rajan described the inauguration as "a dream fulfilled after four decades" and said the designer zoo would soon become a major attraction, placing Kerala prominently on the global tourism map.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who presided over the function, said the park was "an extraordinary achievement" that demonstrated how humans, forests and wildlife could coexist in harmony.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal released the park's biodiversity report, while Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R Bindu unveiled a commemorative postal stamp.

Bindu said the park had placed Puthur village on the world tourism map, calling it "a project of pride for Kerala." With its natural setting and modern amenities, the Thrissur Zoological Park is expected to become one of the state's most visited destinations, offering visitors a unique blend of wonder, learning, and respect for the wild, she added. PTI TGB SSK