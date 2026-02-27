CM Vijayan inaugurates BPCL CBG plant in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Brahmapuram here on Friday.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi was also present at the event.

Vijayan inaugurated the plant online and said with its establishment, the state has taken a significant leap forward in the sustainable management of biodegradable waste.

According to him, Kochi has become the first city in Kerala to commission a CBG plant for treating biodegradable waste.

“The CBG plant will process 150 tonnes of source-segregated biodegradable Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) per day. It will generate 5.6 tonnes of compressed biogas and 28 tonnes of organic manure daily. The project is mutually beneficial to both BPCL and the Kochi Corporation,” he said.

He further noted that similar plants will be set up in other districts, including Kozhikode, Kollam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kottayam.

“Once these facilities become operational, Kerala will witness substantial advancements in the management and treatment of biodegradable waste,” he said.

Suresh Gopi said the plant has become a reality through the collaborative efforts of the Kerala Government, the Kochi Corporation, BPCL, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He emphasised that the vision and leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also played a crucial role in realising the CBG plant in the state.

Their guidance inspired public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to actively pursue such sustainable initiatives, he said.

“The National Policy on Biofuels, 2018 provides a comprehensive framework to promote bioenergy in India by encouraging the production and use of biofuels. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is setting up 195 CBG plants across the country to promote compressed biogas, of which seven are coming up in Kerala,”he said.

Gopi said that the Kochi plant stands as a strong testament to India’s commitment to clean energy, the circular economy, and sustainable urban development.

“It demonstrates how municipal waste can be transformed into eco-friendly fuel, thereby supporting environmental protection and generating livelihoods. This initiative will inspire many more such projects across the country,” he said.

He further appreciated the efforts of the state government and BPCL in making the project a reality.

“I will certainly acknowledge and consider the efforts put forth by the State Government. A couple of years ago, this land was a major concern for everyone. Today, it has transformed into a source of renewable energy,” he said.

Kerala ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeev also spoke at the event.

MLA P V Sreenijin and senior officers of BPCL were also present in the event.

CBG was established after the major fire at the 110-acre Brahmapuram waste plant in 2023, which prompted the Kerala High Court to intervene and direct the state government to find a permanent solution for waste disposal.

Then BPCL Kochi Refinery proposed setting up a Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)-based Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram to address Kochi’s mounting municipal waste crisis.

The facility has been designed to process 150 tonnes of source-segregated biodegradable Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) per day, supplied by the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

BPCL officials said that once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce 5.6 tonnes of compressed biogas and 28 tonnes of organic manure daily.

The project will provide a long-term solution to Kochi’s municipal waste management challenges by converting waste into clean energy and useful by-products, they said. PTI TBA TBA ROH