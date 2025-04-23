CM Vijayan inaugurates new AKG centre in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the new AKG centre, the party's headquarters here on Wednesday.

Marxist party veteran S Ramachandran Pillai hoisted the flag in the presence of a large number of party leaders and workers gathered in front of the new office.

CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby, party state secretary M V Govindan, ministers, MLAs, MPs and LDF leaders were also present during the function.

The nine-storey building, located near the old AKG Centre, has a wide range of facilities and modern amenities, party sources said.

During his address, Vijayan recalled the contributions of the party's former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in making the new AKG Centre a reality.

He listed out various achivements of the CPI (M)-led LDF government during the last nine years under its consecutive rule.

He also justified choosing this particular day for inauguration, stating that it was the only available date which does not clash with other pre-decided engagements.

Vijayan's statement came in the wake of media reports that the party chose this date for the inauguration of the new party headquarters as it was an auspicious day according to belief. PTI LGK ROH